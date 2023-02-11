Obi Supporters Attacked As LP Candidate Campaigns In Lagos

Some supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have alleged attacks by hoodlums in Lagos State as the standard bearer holds his final campaign rally in the state on Saturday.

Channels Television reports that the supporters were attacked with machetes and other objects as they made their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) where the rally is to be held.

Medical personnel at TBS had their hands full as they attended to the injured.

Videos and pictures shared on social media also showed some individuals believed to be Obi’s supporters with bruises, as well as vandalised buses and cars purportedly deployed to transport supporters for the various events to be held by the party.

One of the other major parties in the state and its presidential candidate was blamed for the attacks.

An activist and Obi supporter, Rinu Oduala, said, “‘Obidients are bullies’. But one party is currently trying to prevent LP rally in Lagos by sponsoring attacks with thugs armed with machetes and guns. The wickedness of our ‘intellectuals and celebrities’ isn’t talked about enough.”

Another tweeter, @anthonyabakporo, said it was sad to see that some thugs were attacking Obidients.

“They just did at Jakande but we were able to get them to TBS, They are receiving treatment. Please signal us if you experience any difficulties. Don’t let notting (sic) stop you! Be here!” he added.

For @iksunnygreat, victory is on the horizon as nothing good comes easy.

“Just look at the way thugs are attacking innocent folks and their cars/buses because of their support for a better Nigeria. Well, nothing good comes easy. We are too close to give up now💪 Nigeria must be great,” he tweeted.