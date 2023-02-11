Tinubu Pledges To Revive Argungu Fishing Festival, Boost Agriculture

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is promising to bring back the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State and also boost agriculture in the area.

He made the pledge during the APC presidential campaign rally at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

“We promise you that we will give you the greatest and the best of the economy. Lagos is back to Kebbi and Kebbi is back to Lagos,” he told the gathering on Saturday.

“We equally promise you that the fishery industry in Argungu will be reconnected so that it will bring money and prosperity between Lagos and Kebbi.”

The former Lagos State governor who acknowledged the relationship between the state and Kebbi said the tie will be further strengthened if he is elected into office later this month.

“You, from Kebbi, an agricultural area, and one of the largest growers of rice, are a partner of Lagos State. We will continue that partnership. We are united. Unite us and not break us,” Tinubu added.

Tourist, Agric Hub

He also plans to make the state one of the country’s agro-hubs if he succeeds in his quest to become Nigeria’s leader.

“We are going to invest in education and agro-allied industries to make prosperity a very simple thing,” Tinubu said.

“We will establish a corporative farmers council that will make easy access for money so that businesses will grow in Kebbi.”

“We are saying, Kebbi will become one of the leading agro-allied industry [sic] in Nigeria.

“Fishery will become a great market opportunity and we will turn Argungu Fishing Festival into a tourist opportunity for Nigeria,” the APC candidate added.

Saturday’s rally was attended by top APC members including Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong; Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno) among others.