AIG Jimeta Dies After Brief Illness

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Delta and Bayelsa, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, is dead

Channels Television gathered that AIG Jimeta died on Sunday morning at the Benin Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

READ ALSO: ‘Emi Lokan’ Is A Personal Agreement With Buhari Not Yoruba, Says Adebanjo

A post by the spokesman for Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed AIG Jimeta’s death.

Until his death, Jimeta was the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, comprising Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa.

He assumed duty at the Zone 5 Command in Benin on the January 13, 2022 after taking over from AIG Ahmad AbdurRahman.

The late AIG has served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police, including as Edo State Commissioner of Police, Personal Assistant to the AIG of Police, Department of Training and Development, FHQ Annex, Lagos State and Chief of Training, Directorate on Peace-keeping, FHQ, Abuja as well as Area Commander, Suleja.