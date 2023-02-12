Bandits Kill DPO, Four Other Policemen In Niger 

Bandits have killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and four other officers in the Munya and Gurara Local Government Areas of Niger State.

The victims were killed in a shoot-out with bandits who attempted to invade communities in Munya and Gurara LGAs.

Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to Channels Television on Sunday.

He said the officers were able to repel the attack on a market in Munya LGA on Friday and also engaged the bandits during an attack on communities in Gurara LGA on Saturday.

Although the police spokesman identified the slain DPO as Mukhtar Sabiu in charge of Paiko Division, he, however, did not reveal the names of the other four policemen.

“Regrettably, DPO Paiko SP Mukhtar Sabiu and four other police personnel from both divisions lost their lives during the gun duel,” the statement read.

“On 10/02/2023 at about 1500hrs, suspected armed bandits/insurgents attempted to attack the Chibani village market via Sarkin-Pawa, Munya LGA.

“Police tactical teams and vigilante members mobilized to the market where the hoodlums were routed and successfully repelled without any havoc, though the situation caused some panic but normalcy was restored.

“Similarly, on 11/02/2023 at about 1100hrs, information was received that armed bandits were sighted around Kwakuti-Dajigbe villages area of Lambata, in an attempt to attack some communities around Gurara LGA.

“Combined teams of police from Gawu-Babangida Div and Paiko Div, military, and vigilante members were drafted to the scene, the hoodlums were engaged in a gun duel and repelled with scores of them being neutralized, while others escaped with bullet injuries.”

According to the police spokesman, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ogundele Ayodeji, led a team to the location to recover the bodies of the officers.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, the police commissioner assured that the command will intensify its efforts in the fight against banditry.