Chrisland Schools Await Autopsy Report As Student Dies During Inter-House Sport

A post by one Michael Adeniran is generating wild reactions on social media.
The post is that of the father of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland International Schools, Whitney Adeniran.
Mr Adeniran alleged that his daughter, Whitney died during the school’s inter-house sports activities on Thursday at the Agege Stadium.
He further alleged that the child left home hale and hearty when she was picked up from home that day, he claims that no one offered any explanation to the family particularly what remain mystery to them was that his wife was present at the stadium, but the school did not call her attention to the incident as at when it happened.
He said “To the biggest shock of my life by 1 pm in the afternoon, I got a call from my wife that she was informed that our daughter slumped at the inter-house sport and she was rushed to the clinic.
“My wife was at the venue even before the event started. She was never informed or called until they have conveyed our child out of the venue before they informed her. On arrival of my wife at the health center where they took my daughter. My daughter was lying dead with her lips black and her.”
“My question is what happened to my daughter at Agege stadium? As a father, I demand answers from Chrisland International High School. I am in deep pain and sorrow right now. If you are a father you will understand my pain. My daughter is highly loved by us,” he added.
“Since we started asking this question. The school has been asking us to back down from the autopsy and I know they know their way into the system. I am calling on the pathology department of @lasuth to please be honest with their result. Lagos State government, Nigerian Government, please intervene.”
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that the incident was reported at the Pen Cinema Police Station.
He said the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi has directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti Yaba for discreet investigation.
Meanwhile, the school, in a statement on Sunday, condoled with the parents of the deceased students and said it await the outcome of an independent post mortem process.
See full statement:
CHRISLAND PRESS STATEMENT
The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Ltd are heartbroken and distressed over the death of our precious student, Whitney Adeniran whose painful exit occurred on Thursday February 9, 2023.
Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter house sports march past for reasons we were not very sure about. However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution because on the 20th of January, it is in our records that she complained about a not too buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents. Her father, Mr. Michael Adeniran came to the school to take her home. We emphasized to her parents to take a critical look at her.
It is instructive to state that Whitney slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances whatsoever. Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the Doctor on duty administered oxygen and every aid possible on her.
Even as her family made funeral plans for an immediate burial, we differed politely and reiterated the need to establish a scientific verification of the underlying cause of death as mandatorily required in circumstances like this. We immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.
In spite of the compelling imperatives to fill any information gaps in public space, we stopped short of making any media sensation out of this because the deceased in question was a minor and is deserving of our unqualified respect. We also prioritized according respect to the privacy of the family and were with them consistently to mourn together.
As parents, we feel the deep pain of this loss and our thoughts are with the family and friends of this wonderful girl.
As we continue to uphold the sobriety of this moment, we resist any urge to join issues or trend her treasured memory on media traffic.
As we eagerly await the outcome of an independent post mortem process, we remain unwaveringly committed to supporting the family at this critical moment and pray fervently for the fortitude to bear this painful loss.
Signed,
Chrisland Schools Ltd