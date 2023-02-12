Katsina Youths Hold Solidarity March, Pledge To Deliver Two Million Votes For Atiku

Young supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Katsina State on Saturday organised solidarity march to show their strong support for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The aim was also to mobilise more support for Atiku to ensure his victory in the forthcoming February presidential poll scheduled to hold on 25th.

The rally which thousands of party loyalists partook of, started from Kofar Sauri and ended at the PDP Secretariat, Katsina, it was organised by the state chapter of PDP New Generation.

The convener of the rally and Special Assistant to Atiku on Youths and Strategy, Dr Ahmed Adamu pledged the young people’s commitment to deliver two million votes for Atiku Abubakar, adding that the youths are determined to vote out APC and bring back PDP.

Adamu was of the opinion that it’s obvious the hardship many Nigerians are facing has left them frustrated emotionally and psychologically.

“Now see the emerging scarcity of the fuel, New Naira Notes among others.

“The essence is to demonstrate the strong support that PDP is getting from the young people in Katsina State because we have less than a month to the General Elections.

“We have seen the failure of the current APC led administration, and people are saying enough is enough and they want PDP to come back because it was during the PDP tenure, that Nigeria had one of the best economy in the world, and they want reversal of that fortune.

“So young people want change and are determined to vote out APC and bring back PDP.

“Atiku is the most experienced candidate among all the candidates. He is mentally sound, physically fit and ready to get there and hit the ground running.

“I believe that no sensible, able Nigerian will vote for APC again. He is the only candidate that can unify the country, we have never seen this kind of deep division in the country as we have today.

“I am calling on all Nigerian youths to understand that, this is an opportunity for them, there is no election as important as this one because their future is at stake, we cannot afford another bad governance because it’s the young people that are affected.

“So let’s shun any ethnic or religious bigotry, look at Nigeria first. And that’s why Atiku Abubakar is unique because he is not representing the North or any religion or ethnicity but he is representing Nigeria,” Adamu stressed.