NDDC To Sponsor Quarterly Sports Competitions In Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it will soon commence quarterly sports competitions to harness the talents of the youths of the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, announced this at the closing ceremonies of the “MD/CEO Cup” competition, for male and female staff of the Commission at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,

He said that the scope of the football competition will be expanded to include other sports to give more opportunities for talented youths to be discovered.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer said that the football tournament provided an opportunity for the Commission’s staff to come together, compete among themselves and unite as one family.

He remarked: “In this competition everybody is a winner. I am sure that you have all enjoyed each other’s company while the tournament lasted.”

He said that the objective of the tournament was to create amity among the staff, encourage physical training, as well as promote harmony and peaceful co-existence.

Presenting trophies to the winning teams, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer applauded the sportsmanship displayed by the players and noted that the tournament achieved its objective of providing a platform for healthy competition outside the work environment.

Ogbuku expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the players during the tournament and thanked the Local Organising Committee, LOC, for putting up a good performance and ensuring a hitch-free competition.

In the final match of the competition, the MD’s team defeated the Akwa /Cross team, the defending champions, to win this year’s edition of the NDDC, MD/CEO Cup for men.

The trophy for the female teams was won by the Chairman’s Team, after defeating CEPP Team in a keenly contested game.

The captain of the winning male team, Mr Ajumo Oloko, said the football contest was an opportunity for the staff the enjoy comradeship. He appealed to the Managing Director to ensure that the competition was sustained to ensure a healthy workforce for the NDDC.

Oloko said that winning the trophy was exciting for the players and observed that the tournament came with numerous health benefits, which included an opportunity for staff to exercise themselves and boost their health.