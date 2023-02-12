Southampton Axe Boss Jones After Three Months

Southampton sacked boss Nathan Jones on Sunday after only three months in charge of the Premier League’s bottom club.

Jones endured a torrid time after taking over at Southampton in November following the dismissal of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The 49-year-old Welshman struggled to win over Southampton fans, who were unconvinced by his lack of Premier League experience.

The final straw for the Southampton board came on Saturday when Jones’ side lost 2-1 at home to 10-man Wolves.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones,” a Southampton statement said.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First Team Lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Southampton’s defeat left them bottom of the table and four points from safety.

Jones moved to Southampton from Luton, where his impressive work on a low budget earned him the Championship Manager of the Season award at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, his Southampton reign lasted just 14 games in all competitions, of which he won five and lost nine.

Jones guided Saints to the League Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup fifth round, but managed just one victory in his eight league fixtures.

Jones headed straight down the tunnel amid a chorus of boos from furious fans at the end of the Wolves game.

Asked afterwards if it might be his last match in charge, he replied: “I have no idea.”

Jones, who briefly managed Stoke either side of two successful spells with Luton, could be replaced at Southampton by former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who is among the bookmakers’ leading contenders.

Jesse Marsch, sacked by Leeds this week, Al-Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo and former Everton managers Rafael Benitez and Frank Lampard have also been linked with the job.

AFP