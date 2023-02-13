Atiku Promises To Develop Calabar Port, Construct Rail Lines In Cross River

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to develop the Calabar port as part of efforts to promote commercial activities in the South-South region of the country.

He made the promise on Monday while addressing the electorate in Cross River State during the PDP presidential campaign rally at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

He said he will also ensure the construction of rail lines from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt while promising to link the state with other parts of the country through the construction of road infrastructure.

“If you open up the Calabar port it will create massive business and important opportunities for the people of Cross River State. Another thing you should understand, the moment the Calabar port is expanded and is functional, it is going to be an attraction to factories and businesses and it will be to the benefit of the people of Cross River State.

“This is just one, again agricultural potentials are going to be multiplied. So developing Calabar port alone is going to be an abundant opportunity for the people of Cross River and I promise you, if you vote for PDP for the president and governorship, we will work together with your governors, your legislators we will implement this policy which has been grounded by APC.

“There is the issue of infrastructural development, that is first of all, the road networks connecting you with neighbouring states and then secondly the proposed rail line from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt,” Atiku said.

Other party chieftains including the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke among others were also part of the campaign trail to Calabar.