Court Remands Actress In Kirikiri For Tampering With New Naira Notes

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the remand of an actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, at the Kirikiri correctional center pending the determination of her bail application, for tampering with the Naira notes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, arraigned Omoseyin on Monday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a two-count charge brought against her.

One of the count reads, that you Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin on the 28th day of January, 2023 at Monarch event center, Lekki within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

The second reads, that you Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin on the 28th day of January, 2023 at Monarch event center, Lekki within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by dancing on same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

She pleaded not guilty to the offence.

In view of her plea, the prosecution counsel, Sulaiman Sulaiman asked the court for a trial date and urged that the defendant be remanded in the appropriate correctional facility.

Responding, counsel to the defendant, Adenike Goncalves asked the court to admit the defendant to bail pending the hearing and determination of the case. She also asked that her client be remanded in the custody of the EFCC pending the perfection of the bail terms if so granted by the court.

While Sulaiman submitted that bail is at the discretion of the court, he asked that in the event bail is granted, the conditions of the bail term should be such that would enable the defendant be present during the trial.

Justice Aneke deferred ruling on the bail application to Wednesday, February 15, 2023 and remanded the defendant at the Kirikiri correctional facility.

Omoseyin was arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and was handed over to the EFCC for investigation.

The 31-year-old was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes.

In her statement to the Commission, she claimed that she received the new Naira notes from her fans at the party and that she did not know the persons who gave her the money.

Items recovered from her at the point of arrest include a Range Rover and Iphone mobile devices.