Elections: FG Directs Closure Of All Polytechnics

Ahead of the February 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections, the Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered the closure of all polytechnics in the country.

The directive was issued by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in a letter signed by an official of the ministry, I.O Folorunsho.

The letter, which was made available to journalists in Abuja, was addressed to the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Idris Bugaje.

The minister directed that the instruction be conveyed to rectors and provosts of all polytechnics and that academic activities should be stopped between February 22 and March 14, 2023.

The letter reads in part, “In view of concerns expressed on the security of staff, students, and properties of our respective institutions, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all polytechnics be shut down.

“And academic activities will be suspended between Wednesday, Feb.22 and Tues. March 14, 2023.”

Similarly, the National Universities Commission (NUC) had ordered the closure of universities across the country within the same period to enable students to participate in the February 25 and March 11 general elections.