FULL LIST: INEC’s 240 Polling Units With No Registered Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published 240 polling units across the country with no registered voters.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier on Monday disclosed at a meeting with political parties in Abuja that the polling units have no registered voters, adding that the total number of polling units in the country is now 176,606.

According to Yakubu, voters assigned to new polling units will receive text messages to know their new polling units before the February 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections.

The electoral chief also said voters can locate and confirm their polling units before the general elections by sending regular texts or WhatsApp messages to a dedicated telephone number which will be uploaded on INEC social media platforms.

In January, the commission presented a register containing 93,469,008 voters for the 2023 general elections and said it does not contemplate any postponement of the election date.

See the full list of Nigeria’s 240 polling units with no registered voters: