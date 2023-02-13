INEC Chairman Meets With Political Party Leaders 

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu is meeting with leaders of political parties ahead of the general elections.

The meeting is taking place at the INEC Conference Room in Abuja, exactly 12 days before the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The INEC chief urged parties to ensure that only accredited party agents are allowed into the polling areas, and only those with INEC ID cards would be allowed.

He also appealed to them to call their candidates and supporters to order owing to violent attacks that have been recorded in some of the campaigns.

The meeting is to bring the political parties up to speed with all the preparations for the elections and to remind the parties about their obligations.

Eighteen political parties are participating in the elections and some of their chairmen and other members of their National Working Committee (NWC) are in attendance.