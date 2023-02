Lagos Orders Coroner’s Inquest Into Death Of Chrisland Student

The Lagos State Government has ordered a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death in the case of Whytney Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School who died last Thursday.

A statement from the public affairs unit of the State’s Ministry of Justice, stated that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), gave the directive on Monday, noting that a thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

The statement reads in part, “A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested, in line with section 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.”

By Section 14(1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: “A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.”

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death.”

The AG noted that as a government, the security and wellbeing of citizens are of utmost importance while assuring the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known.

“The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable,” he added.

School Shut

The Lagos State Ministry of Education on Monday ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School, Opebi-Ikeja, following the reported death of Adeyemi.

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident.

Adefisayo, on behalf of the state Ministry of Education, commiserated with Mr. and Mrs. Adeyemi, the parents of Whytney, and prayed for the repose of her soul.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends and acquaintance of Whytney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident,” the Commissioner stated.