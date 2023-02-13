PDP Cancels Presidential Rally In Rivers, Wike Says Atiku’s Camp Lacks Capacity

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he is not surprised that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council put off its rally in the state.

Wike said the decision by the PDP presidential campaign council in Rivers was expected because none of the members has the political clout to mobilise an encouraging number of supporters for the rally.

The governor spoke on Monday at the State PDP rally in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area where he addressed some other political and development issues.

He described those in charge of the campaign of his party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar as not having the political capacity to mobilise supporters in Rivers.

Wike and four other PDP governors in the southern region of Nigeria had for months demanded the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu as a precondition to support Atiku’s presidential ambition in the February 25 poll.