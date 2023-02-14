‘It Was Tough’: Fani-Kayode Recounts Ordeal With DSS

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has recounted his ordeal with the Department of State Services (DSS), describing it as “tough”.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was questioned by the agency over his claims that a presidential candidate plans to scuttle this month’s election and is plotting a coup.

Hours after his invitation, Fani-Kayode said the DSS grilled him for over six hours in its Abuja office.

“I got home safely after a six-hour interrogation and ordeal. It was quite an experience and even though it was tough, the panel that interrogated me was polite & professional. I was granted bail and I shall return there on Wednesday,” he tweeted early Tuesday.

“In all things, we give thanks to God because He is faithful to His own & He is a great defender.”

Many thanks to all who showed concern yesterday after my invitation by the DSS. Special thanks to our incoming Pres. @officialABAT, incoming Vice Pres. @KashimSM, Nat. Chairman of our party @OfficialAPCNg, Sen. Adamu Abdullahi, DG of the Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Gov. Simon Lalong..1/ pic.twitter.com/MfHpYH2mPO — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 14, 2023

Fani-Kayode also thanked those who reached out to him especially some top shots of the APC, his family, friends, and supporters.

“Many thanks to all who showed concern yesterday after my invitation by the DSS,” he said, adding that he “was humbled and overwhelmed by this show of solidarity”.