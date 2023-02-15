Election: Osun Amotekun Begins Night Patrol To Curb Crimes

As the 2023 general election comes closer, the Osun State Command of Amotekun Corps has put In place measures that will ensure a peaceful election.

The Corps Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi said there would be robust intelligence gathering, as operatives of the corps are working with its sources for actionable intelligence to checkmate potential threats in every part of the state.

Adewinmbi, according to a press statement made available to Journalists in Osogbo, on Tuesday by the PRO of the corps, Yusuf Idowu, said Amotekun will be deployed for the patrol to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police to checkmate crime before, during, and after the forthcoming general election in the state.

Naira Redesign: Reverse Policy Now, Akeredolu Tells Buhari, CBN

He added that the corps is also embarking on high visibility vehicular patrols in the Osogbo metropolis and its environment to deter would-be criminal elements and complement the measure of the Police to checkmate any hiding criminals that want to come to the state through boundaries.

“We are embarking on high visibility vehicular patrols in Osogbo metropolis and its environ to deter would-be criminal elements and complement the measure of the Police to checkmate any criminals that can come to the state”.

“Osun is known as a peaceful state for a very long time and we don’t want anything that can disrupt the peace and tranquility we all enjoyed for a very long time, that’s why we engage our operatives in the patrol”. Adewinmbi said.

He called on all indigenes and residents of the state to be conscious of their immediate environment, report suspicious persons to security agencies, and avoid undue exposure of valuables.