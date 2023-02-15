PDP Chieftain’s Aide Shot Dead In Lagos, Police Arrest Seven

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the murder of Toyin Adeniji, an aide of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dapo Sarumi.

Adeniji was shot dead in the Agege area of Lagos on Monday, the police said.

Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told Channels Television that an investigation had commenced into the crime.

“I want to confirm that one Toyin Adeniji was shot at Agege.

“We arrested seven suspects closely tied to the crime and investigation is ongoing,” he said.