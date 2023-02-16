Abia SDP Dep Gov Candidate, Others Collapse Structure for LP’s Otti 

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abia State, Dickson Asonye and the Chairman of the party in the state, Chukwudii Abengowe have collapsed their political structure to support the candidacy of the Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in Abia, Alex Otti.

At a meeting with the LP executives at the party secretariat along Okigwe road in the Aba North Local Government Area of the state, the former SDP chieftains pledged to work for the victory of Otti at the March 11 governorship poll.

Asonye said they have handed over SDP structure and flag of existence to Otti because in Otti they see capacity, brilliance and competence, adding that the LP governorship candidate is the right person they can partner with for the state’s transformation.

Also, a former spokesperson for the SDP, Chukwudii Abengowe said they have the conviction to collapse structure for Otti and not because of any monetary induction or personal aggrandizement.

LP faithful in the state and the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation believe the new development will boost the chances of Otti at the poll in March.