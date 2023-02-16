Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7AM Today Amid Naira Scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Thursday by 7am, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said.

The President’s nationwide broadcast is coming amid strong reactions and protests to the lingering cash crunch experienced by millions of Nigerians across the country in the last few weeks.

Adesina, however, did not state the subject the President will be addressing during the broadcast.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 7 am.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” Adesina said in a statement late Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the President had met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, hours after the Supreme Court adjourned the suit filed by state governments to challenge the naira redesign policy of the CBN till February 22.

The President had on February 3 appealed to Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch after the Nigeria Governors’ Forum urged him to allow all old notes to circulate in the system to ease the hardship on ordinary Nigerians. The CBN had extended the deadline for the swap of old N200, N500, and N1,000 from January 31 to February 10 following complaints by many Nigerians but the Supreme Court held that the Federal Government, the CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue.