G5 Will Choose Nigeria’s Unity, Makinde Tells Tinubu

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde says the G5 will work for Nigeria’s unity as the country heads for the polls.

Makinde, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the comment on Thursday when the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and some chieftains of the party visited him in Ibadan on the sidelines of a rally in the state.

The Oyo leader, who is part of G5 of the PDP – aggrieved governors of the main opposition party – said the Integrity Group is after the country’s unity.

“The Integrity Group, we have said if we have to choose between the unity of this country and our aspirations, we will choose the unity of the country,” he said.

My appreciations to Gov Seyi Makinde @seyiamakinde for the warm reception and his golden words of encouragement. pic.twitter.com/y7Q0dRdQPC — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) February 16, 2023

Makinde re-echoed the G5’s call for fairness and equity in power-sharing in the country.

“We have to evolve a system such that there is inclusivity, fairness, justice, and equity in how we run this country,” the PDP chieftain added.

According to him, while there are several political parties and candidates, everyone must ensure they work with the unity of the country in view.

This for him becomes more important because “if the country does not survive, the political parties will fade away”.

He hailed northern APC governors for standing for equity and fairness in their support of Tinubu.

As far as Oyo State is concerned, the governor said the people will vote for “equity, fairness, justice, and the unity of Nigeria”.

On his part, Tinubu said he is aspiring to be the leader of a united country, noting that the political divide won’t stop that.

“I am here to pay a simple respect,” the former Lagos State Governor said during the event.

The APC flagbearer was accompanied by a former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Others are former governors Ekiti and Osun, Kayode Fayemi and Gboyega Oyetola respectively.