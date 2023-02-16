Jigawa Govt Vows To Enforce Supreme Court Order On Naira Redesign

The Jigawa State Government has vowed to enforce the Supreme Court order restraining the Federal government from banning the old naira notes as legal tender.

This was contained in a public notice made available to newsmen by the Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties Auwal Sankara.

According to the public notice, commercial banks, corporate organizations, ministries, agencies, and traders must accept the old notes or face sanctions from the state government.

“It has come to its notice some individuals and corporate bodies are rejecting the now-old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes. The Jigawa State Government is concerned about the conduct of such individuals,” it read.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s Message Gave No Hope Of Ending Suffering Of Nigerians – Falana

The statement added “Jigawa State Government respects the rights of its people and those rejecting the now-old currencies are enjoined to desist from disobeying the law and causing hardships to the people of Jigawa State.

“Jigawa State Government will not hesitate to use section 287(1) of the Constitution (as amended) and other extant laws to enforce the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

The Supreme Court of Nigeria earlier issued an order “restraining the Federal Government of Nigeria, either by itself or acting through the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and/or commercial banks, ministries, parastatals, organizations or through any person or persons (natural and artificial) howsoever, from suspending or determining or ending on the 10th of February, 2023 the time frame within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1000 denominations of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of the notice”.