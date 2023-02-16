NECO Releases Nov/Dec SSCE Results, 57% Scores Five Credits And Above

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2022 November/ December Senior School Certificate of Examination (SSCE) results, with 57% of candidates scoring five credits and above.

The Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi, made the official announcement of the results at the NECO headquarters in Minna on Thursday, saying that a total of 60,133 candidates registered for the examination.

Wushishi noted that 33,914 candidates representing 57.36% got five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

He, however, lamented that state governments still owed the council over N3 billion for the SSCE examination in the country.

According to him, out of the total registered 53.04% were male while 46.96% were female. The total number that actually sat for the examination was 59,124, he added.

NECO Registrar said that 11,419 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractices as against 4,454 in 2021. This was a sequel to the improved strategy and technique adopted by the council.

He revealed that four supervisors – one each from Rivers and Plateau states – and two from Ogun State were blacklisted for aiding, abetting, and poor supervision while urging respective candidates to access their results of the NECO website www.neco.gov.ng using their registration number.