APC Releases Timetable For Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Primaries, Fix N50m As Nomination Fee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for the Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa governorship primaries and fixed the nomination fee form as N50m.

The governors of Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states will expire on January 14, 26, and February 13, 2024, respectively with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixing November 11, 2023, as election day in the three states.

In a notice on Friday, APC’s National Organising Secretary Sulaiman Argungu said delegate forms would be sold between January 30 and February 1, 2023.

The notice indicated that February 2, 2023, is the last day for the submission of delegate forms while February 7, 2023, was fixed as the date to elect ward delegates.

On February 8, 2023, the APC said it would hear appeals from congress, noting that the expression of interest and nomination forms for governorship aspirants would be sold between February 15 and 22, 2023. Interested persons are to pick up the forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Aspirants are expected to be screened between February 24 and March 26, 2023, before the results will be released on March 28, 2023.

Furthermore, the APC fixed April 10, 2023, for the governorship primaries in Imo and Bayelsa but no date was fixed for Kogi.