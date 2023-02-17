‘Elections Will Hold,’ Presidency Denies Plot To Install Interim Govt

The presidency has described as untrue, the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government, assuring that elections will hold.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesman to the President, Garba Shehu, said the talk of interim government and truncation of democracy is way off the mark.

“The talk of interim government and truncation of democracy is way off the mark. Those who peddle it stand to gain nothing- nothing at all -but the creation of panic and the incitement of the public against the federal government,” Shehu said.

“It is another dangerous dimension by people who are afraid that they may lose their elections. Elections, just a week ahead, will hold and Nigerians will vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, (and any others if they so wish) on the basis of their choice.”

READ ALSO: ‘Emefiele, Others Want Military To Take Over Nigeria’, El-Rufai Insists

While admitting that there is a problem with the way the currency swap has gone, the presidential media aide said the way to go is not to panic.

According to the presidential spokesman, President is concerned with this problem and opened several avenues for consultation with leaders and groups across the country, culminating in his broadcast to the nation on Thursday morning.

He added that there is not doubt that Buhari’s favoured candidate to succeed him is Bola Tinubu.

Shehu’s statement followed a claim by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele and his supporters within the presidency plan to make life difficult for Nigerians.

El-Rufai in his official state broadcast on Thursday, alleged that they are undermining the works of the government and see to it that the forthcoming elections do not hold.

According to El-Rufai, the final goal is to see that the military takes over Nigeria even as they would be made to step in as to stop the imbroglio occasioned by a life made unbearable for millions of Nigerians.

See the full statement by the presidency below: