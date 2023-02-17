My Govt Has Delivered In Eight Years, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has delivered on its promises since its inception in 2015.

The Nigerian leader made the comment at the launch of the Advisory Council, Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment Project, and the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy Dialogue in Abuja, saying that the initiatives will reduce poverty and impact the economy.

“This is what we promised to all Nigerians – including our women and girls when our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected in 2015. I am proud to say that our government has delivered over the past eight years,” he said at the event on Thursday according to a statement by his media aide Femi Adesina.

“The well-being of women and girls remains a pivotal indicator of how well any Nation is doing in driving her developmental plans. I am proud of the tremendous progress that has been made to emphasize the needs of Nigerian women and girls in national economic planning, policy development, public programming, and public financial management.”

READ ALSO: Buhari Cannot Overrule The Supreme Court, Says Ozekhome

He said that “while there has been progress, we are not unmindful of the gaps associated with harnessing the available resources of government, the innovation and efficiency of the private sector, and the technical expertise of our social and development sector partners to drive women’s and girls’ empowerment outcomes.”