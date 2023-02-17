Nigeria Ready To Host Secretariat Of Sahel Climate Fund – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria is ready to host the Secretariat of the Sahel Climate Fund, including equipping and provision of accommodation to the top management staff of the fund.

Buhari made the pledge in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Friday while speaking at the 2nd Heads of State and Government of the Sahel Region Climate Commission (SRCC) during the 36th AU Summit.

According to a statement released the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the President expressed concern that the availability and access to funds for implementation of climate change activities, especially adaptation, remain major problems for the African region.

He, however, acknowledged that Nigeria as an active member of the Commission, will support the operationalization of the secretariat toward effective implementation of climate change activities in the region.

According to him, the fund will among other things, serve as a gateway to climate finance and investment strategy, finance the implementation of National Determined Contributions (NDCs) of member states and ensure effective participation of the Sahel Region in the global effort to curb greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

He underscored the need for urgent and extensive action to tackle climate change in Africa, warning that climate change is an increasing threat to Africa, with Nigeria no least affected.

The Nigerian leader stated that its adverse impact is the underlying cause of many human population stressors and conflicts with the potential of causing regional instability.