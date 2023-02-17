No Need For Violence In Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says he has noted with deep concern the protests in some parts of Lagos State this morning, adding that there is no need for violence in the metropolis.

Parts of Lagos experienced some unrest with protesters who are said to be angry over the Naira redesign, taking to the street and displaying their frustrations with violence.

In his reaction, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22.

According to a statement by his commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the governor said Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute- all in the interest of its people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.

He added that the fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.

Sanwo-Olu praised Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the Federal Government’s measures have brought.

The governor urged residents to continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers, adding that he is working with his colleagues to ensure that the hardship does not go on.