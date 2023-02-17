North West Security: Troops Neutralize Seven Bandits In Kaduna

A combined team of troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy have neutralized seven bandits during clearance operations in the Kasso general area of Chikun Local government area of Kaduna state.

A statement from the Kaduna state Commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, says the troops embarked on the operations, and made contact with bandits around Ungwan Rimi village in Kasso, near a river, and immediately, the troops promptly engaged and subdued the bandits after an intense gun duel.

Aruwan disclosed that seven of the bandits were neutralized during the operation, with the high possibility of even more eliminated and injured across the river.

He also said that the troops recovered five motorcycles, 153 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines and three mobile phones during the operations.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has praised the troops for their doggedness and bravery , and also commends the leadership of the General Officer Commanding one Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja and the Commandant of Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Commodore ME Ejumabone in the successful operation.