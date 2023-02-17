Unrest In Port Harcourt Over Naira Swap Policy

Some residents of Rivers State on Friday took to the streets of Port Harcourt, the state capital to protest the Federal Government’s monetary policy and the scarcity of the naira notes.

The epicentre was the popular and busy Mile three market along Ikwerre road in Port Harcourt City Loca Government Area.

The protest, however, turned violent a few minutes later, as hoodlums who are always available in the market area seized the opportunity to forcefully dispossess people of their property.

Shops were also burgled and the windshields of cars along the streets were smashed.

Passersby and drivers were also said to be injured by the hoodlums.

The ugly incident has halted commercial activities in the onece busy area, as shops are now closed and the road deserted following fear that the protest may escalate.

The Rivers State Police command is yet to comment on the issue as calls and messages to the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko went unreplied, while the Commissioner of Police responded with “I can’t talk now” via text message.

However at the time of filling in this report, a meeting between the CP and the Navy Commander is ongoing, though we are unable to verify if it is related to the ongoing disturbance.

Governor Nyesom Wike during a media chat yesterday called for calm in the state, saying it is important for residents to keep the state safe.