Why Ebubeagu Will Not Function In Ebonyi – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Friday explained why the state-owned security outfit, Ebubeagu will not function in the South-East state.

In a state-wide broadcast to Ebonyi State at the Government House in Abakaliki, Umahi said Ebubeagu won’t be operational until the stay of Execution is granted and appeal is entered.

Few days ago, a Federal High Court sitting Abakaliki disbanded the security outfit and ordered that its arms and ammunition and other properties be withdrawn from them with immediate effect.

“On the issue of Ebubeagu, I have directed that Ebubeagu will not function in the State until the stay of Execution is granted and appeal is entered,” the governor said.

“This is in obedience to the rule of law and respect for our Judiciary which I have great respect for, whether the judgement is good for our people or bad, it is the judgement of the Court”.

The governor also thanked House of Assembly for passing into law another two sets of vigilante outfits for Ebonyi State whose process started in 2021 but they graciously passed it a few days ago and that is Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Watch.

He explained that the state has had the Neighbourhood Watch even before now as far back as 2015, adding that it worked so tremendously very well.