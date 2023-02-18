Man City Stumble In Title Race After Draw At Nottingham Forest

Manchester City were held to a damaging 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, allowing Arsenal to regain pole position in the Premier League title race on Saturday.

The Gunners fought back for a thrilling 4-2 victory at Aston Villa to move two points clear of City, just three days after surrendering first place with a 3-1 defeat against the champions.

Bernardo Silva put Pep Guardiola’s men ahead four minutes before half-time, taking Jack Grealish’s pass in his stride and drilling a clinical finish past Keylor Navas from 20 yards.

But the tension mounted as City searched for a second goal and Guardiola was booked for manhandling the fourth official after Erling Haaland’s penalty appeal was rejected following Joe Worrall’s challenge.

– Profligate City –

City were undone by their profligacy as Haaland’s drive hit the bar before the Norway star blazed the rebound over.

Haaland missed another chance moments later and Forest made the champions pay with their first shot on target in the 84th minute.

Morgan Gibbs-White fired a low ball across the area and New Zealand striker Chris Wood tapped into an empty net to leave Guardiola stunned.

AFP