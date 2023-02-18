Naira Crunch: Police Warn Against ‘Divisive’ Comments, Call For Calm

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have warned against divisive comments as Nigerians battle a cash crunch in the country.

“Amidst the prevailing outcries and reactions on the new naira policy in the country, the Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to caution groups and individuals against divisive comments and utterances capable of heating up the polity and triggering a crisis in the nation,” Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement.

He said the caution became important due to the utterances of some persons or groups attempting in an attempt to instigate the people against the government.

“The NPF, therefore, charges the citizenry of Nigeria to remain calm and embrace peace as the Federal Government has assured that it is taking the bull by the horn, assiduously to address the scarcity of naira and fuel and restore normalcy in all sectors,” the statement further read.

The police also warned Nigerians against “violence, hooliganism, and vandalism that may jeopardize the ongoing electoral process” while assuring them of working to “provide a peaceful environment for all citizens to conduct their socio-economic activities”.

Earlier, Adejobi had warned against the destruction of bank facilities following the protests that hit several parts of the country.

“We complain banks don’t attend to us yet we go to their facilities and set them ablaze, destroy ATMs. How do you want them to serve you better if you have destroyed their facilities?” he said in a recorded video posted on the NPF’s Facebook page Friday.

“I think we need to educate ourselves on what the law says about this. You don’t go to any bank, ATM, or financial institution to attack. It is criminal and tantamount to armed robbery. If you are caught in the act, you will be treated as an armed robber.”