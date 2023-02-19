Naira Redesign: APC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With Members Of Progressive Governors Forum

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is holding an emergency meeting with state governors on the party’s platform.

Earlier, it was not totally clear what the agenda for the meeting was today, however, it was learnt that the development might not be unconnected with the growing friction between President Muhammadu Buhari, and some aggrieved governors over the naira redesign policy, which has subjected Nigerians to untold hardship in the last few weeks.

Further affirming the speculation, Senator Adamu in his opening remark stated that recent developments necessitated the need for the invitation he extended to the APC governors.

The party chairman emphasized that the essence of the meeting is not to sit in judgment against anyone with regards to happenings in the country even as it affects the ruling party.

“I thought the best thing to do is to get all those who are holding forth in their respective positions and who were elected on the platform of the party to get together and have some interaction so that we can have a better or a better understanding of what situation we are in,” Senator Adamu stated.

A policy crisis.

Violent protests which have led to vandalization of banks’ properties and deaths in some states, have trailed the implementation of the redesign policy, a development which have forced governors to seek various means to still the brewing storm.

However, the lingering cash squeeze, blamed on the Central Bank of Nigeria, was further worsened by the declaration by the President that the old N1,000 and N500 notes had ceased to be legal tender as against the position of the Supreme Court.

The president had also directed the CBN to allow the old N200 to co-exist with the new N200 note. These directives did not seem to sit well with many and stirred various dissenting reactions even amongst APC governors

Shortly after the president addressed the nation and gave his orders, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State addressed people of his state, saying the President was wrong on his position with respect to the cash swap issue.

Supporting the position taken by El-Rufai, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who are both members of the APC also faulted the president’s position on the matter.