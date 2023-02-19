Elections: Immigration Redeploys 11 ACGs, 30 State Comptrollers

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Immigration Service has redeployed 30 state comptrollers and 11 Assistant Comptrollers Generals across the country.

Affected by the fresh posting are 11 Assistant Comptrollers General in charge of the various zones as well as 30 Comptrollers posted to new states.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Immigration Public Relations officer, Tony Akuneme.

According to the NIS spokesman, the states affected were mainly those that bordered Nigeria with neighbouring countries – Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Oyo, Lagos (Seme Border) and Cross River states.

Other states getting new Comptrollers include Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, FCT, Nasarawa, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers (Marine Command), Anambra and Enugu, among others.

The posting approved by the Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, was signed by the Deputy Comptroller General (Human Resources), Usman Babangida.

Noting that all the deployments are with immediate, the NIS spokesman said the CGIS places a very high premium on the critical role of its personnel in the success of the general elections.