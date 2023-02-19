LASTMA Issues Travel Advisory Ahead Of APC Presidential Campaign Rally

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a travel advisory to aid commute around the state ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday.
The event is to be held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, with President Muhammadu Buhari expected to lead the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).
The LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement on Sunday, said the company of campaigners making their way to the venue would include the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; party stalwarts; party faithful; and supporters.
Oreagba disclosed that the APC leaders’ will travel from the local airport through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland; Ikorodu Road (Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, Fadeyi), Jibowu, Empire, Moshalashi, Ojuelegba, Barracks, arriving at the stadium.
The traffic management agency provided alternative routes for affected commuters.
See the full statement below:
*MOTHER OF ALL CAMPAIGNS IS HERE!!!*
*PLAN YOUR WAKA!!!*
LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION
TRAVEL ADVISORY
ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) PRESIDENTIAL MEGA RALLY SLATED FOR TUESDAY, 21ST FEBRUARY, 2023 AT TESLIM BALOGUN STADIUM, SURULERE, LAGOS.
As a result of the above stated, there will be a procession of APC Presidential Candidate, Party Stalwarts, Party Faithful and Supporters from the Local Airport to Stadium through Mobolaji Bank Anthony WayMarylandIkorodu Road (Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, Fadeyi)Jibowu EmpireMoshalashiOjuelegbaBarracksStadium.
Hence, Motorists are advised to make use of the following alternative routes during the procession:
1. FROM LOCAL AIRPORT TO MARYLAND, USE:
Kodesoh Obafemi Awolowo WayKudirat Abiola Way (Old Oregun Road)Ojota Maryland and connect destination
2. FROM LOCAL AIRPORT TO KETU-MILE 12, USE:
KodesohObafemi Awolowo Way Secretariat Road-> Mobolaji Johnson Avenue (7-Up) Ojota InterchangeKetu and connect destination
While the procession holds on the Main Carriage Way on Ikorodu Road, the Service Lane will be available for use by the Motorists without any hassle.
In addition, in order to reduce inconvenience and travel time before and during the procession/rally, Motorists can make use of the following:
IKORODU TO LAGOS /LAGOS-IBADAN EXPRESSWAY TO LAGOS/OSHODI, USE:
Old Toll GateAlapereOgudu Iyana OworoThird Mainland Bridge and connect destination
APAPA-OSHODI EXPRESSWAY TO LAGOS, USE:
OshodiBridgeAnthony BridgeGbagada Iyana OworoThird Mainland bridge to connect destination
OJUELEGBA –SURULERE, USE:
Lawanson -Itire RoadOgunlanaDrive AkereleShittaRoundabout
(a) Adeniran OgunsayaBode Thomas
(b) MashaAdelabuCensus Babs AnimashaunBode Thomasor (DoyinEric MooreAbebe Village (Nigerian Breweries)Costain and connect destination
(c)Masha Kilo
COSTAINSURULERE USE:
(a) CostainiponriIponri Estate Bode Thomas and connect destination
(b) CostainAbebe VillageEric MooreDoyinBode Thomas OR Babs Animashaun (Babs Animaghaun CensusAdelabu)—Masha) and connect destination
In order to reduce inconvenience, travel time, and ensure safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads.
So, we humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Signed:
Mr. Bolaji Oreagba,
General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority,
(LASTMA)
19th February, 2023.
