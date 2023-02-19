LASTMA Issues Travel Advisory Ahead Of APC Presidential Campaign Rally

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a travel advisory to aid commute around the state ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday.

The event is to be held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, with President Muhammadu Buhari expected to lead the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement on Sunday, said the company of campaigners making their way to the venue would include the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; party stalwarts; party faithful; and supporters.

Oreagba disclosed that the APC leaders’ will travel from the local airport through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland; Ikorodu Road (Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, Fadeyi), Jibowu, Empire, Moshalashi, Ojuelegba, Barracks, arriving at the stadium.

The traffic management agency provided alternative routes for affected commuters.

See the full statement below: