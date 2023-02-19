Six Killed As Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station Again

Six persons have been killed in a fresh attack on a police station by gunmen in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The latest attack on 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters in Nkwelle-Ezunaka was however foiled by police operatives in the early hours of Sunday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Bomb Police Facility In Anambra, Kill Three Officers

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a statement, saying six of the attackers were neutralised in the process.

It was gathered that the attackers who came in their numbers with two SUV vehicles and one Toyota Sienna, were armed with guns, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and petrol bombs.

Tochukwu stated that they started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station and were fiercely engaged and resisted by the Divisional Police Officer and his men in a long gun battle before the prompt reinforcement team, made up of the Military and PMF Operatives arrived the scene.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb the Insurgents threw inside the station. Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen,” he said.

“Some of the insurgents escaped with gun shots injuries, the situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed. Joint operations are still ongoing to track down the fleeing insurgents.”

Exhibits recovered from the insurgents included two AK-47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No. Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items.

Anambra, just like other states in the South-East, has been experiencing series of attacks by gunmen who attack security formations and kill people at will.

Barely 24 hours ago, gunmen struck a police facility in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, killing three officers.