Alleged Forgery: Supreme Court Fixes March 24 For Ruling In APGA Chairman Njoku’s Suit

The Supreme Court has fixed March 24 for ruling in the motion brought before it by a Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku.

The apex court had written a letter to him on january 19, 2023, in which it addressed him as the National Chairman of APGA, and advised that he approaches the court by way of a motion for the regularisation of the amended judgement of Justice Mary Odili on May 9, 2022.

Counsel to Njoku, Chike Onyemenam, had approached the apex court pursuant to Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court rules, to correct a typographical error and slip in the lead judgement of the court, in the appeal presided and delivered by Justice Mary Odili (rtd.), on October 14, 2021.

He urged the Supreme Court to correct an “accidental slip” on page 13, lines 3-4 of its judgement where instead of stating the name of “Edozie Njoku” who was alleged to have been removed by the parties and whom the trial judge held to have been lawfully removed from his position as the validly elected national chairman of APGA at the party convention held in Owerri in 2019, mistakenly inserted the name of “Victor Oye” whose name was never mentioned at the trial court.