Alleged N3b Fraud: Court Grants Bail To Gov. Bello’s Nephew, Three Others

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has admitted Ali Bello, a nephew to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and three others to a sum of N500 million bail each in their alleged N3 billion fraud trial.

The judge held that the charges against the defendants are bailable, adding that move is to enable defendants to prepare adequately for their trial.

While delivering the ruling on Monday, Justice Egwuatu held that he was inclined to admit the defendants to bail and ruled that the bail is granted in the sum of N500 million each with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties should be residents in Abuja, with identifiable addresses and own landed property worth N500 million within the jurisdiction of the court, he said.

The judge added that the original title documents to the said property must be deposited with the registrar of the court as well as evidence of tax payment for three years running from 2020 to 2022.

The judge further held that the defendants are to deposit their international passports with the court and can only travel after due permission from the court.

The case was adjourned till April 16 for the commencement of trial.

Bello was on February 8, 2023, arraigned alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, and Iyadai Sadat, on an 18-count criminal charge before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Following their not-guilty plea, Justice Egwuatu, adjourned till February 13 for a hearing on their bail application while ordering their remand at the correctional centre.