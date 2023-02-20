Atiku Has All It Takes To Deliver Nigeria, Calm Tensions – Chidoka

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Osita Chidoka believes his party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will deliver for the nation if elected this weekend.

Chidoka made the comment during his appearance on Channels Television’s election programme The 2023 Verdict.

According to him, with the country facing multiple issues, Atiku’s experience will be most vital.

“This is a safe choice. Nigeria is at a crossroads. Atiku Abubakar is prepared from day one to tackle these challenges. He is not going to be thinking of how to form a government,” he said on Monday. “He knows the issues and very importantly, he is a player in the Nigerian economy. He knows what it means to have N800 diesel to run a university or secondary school.”

He added that an Atiku presidency will “calm the tensions in the country” and restore investors’ confidence in Nigeria.

“I think it will mean something fundamental to everybody,” the former minister said.

Chidoka also dismissed insinuations that the PDP cannot win the weekend’s election, arguing that the main opposition party is gaining grounds in new places.

As far as he is concerned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) can’t win the poll, claiming President Muhammadu Buhari has “delivered insecurity” to his home state of Katsina.