Commonwealth Observers Visit INEC, Hopeful Of Credible Elections

The Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria has visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) five days to the commencement of the general elections in the country.

Leader of Mission and former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki on Monday met with INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, along with some National Commissioners in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Channels Television reports that the delegation is in Nigeria, as one of those foreign observer groups that will monitor the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls in the country.

This is the 7th Election the mission would be observing in Nigeria.

Stating the purpose of the visit, the former South Africa President said that Nigeria is a very important country for the Commonwealth.

The leader of the delegation is hopeful that the elections will be peaceful, credible and all-inclusive.

He also stated that the meeting will afford the delegation an opportunity to hear from the electoral umpire, and preparations thus far.

According to him, the mission will write a report based on their observations and possibly make recommendations as well.

On his part, Yakubu stresses the importance that INEC attaches to the observations of the Commonwealth Observer Mission in the past. He explained that some of the recommendations in the past have led to improvements, including the further deployment of technologies by the commission today.

The INEC Chairman also reiterated the commitment of the electoral body to conducting a free, fair and credible exercise.