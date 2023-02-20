Gunmen Attack Police Facility In Anambra, Kill Four Officers

Four officers were killed in an attack on a police facility in Awada, Idemilli North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra.

“Today 20/02/2023 at about 02:20 am, gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN attacked Awada Police Station in Idemilli North LGA of Anambra State using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms,” the Anambra police command spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said.

“In response to the attack, police operatives attached to Anambra State Command engaged the assailants jointly with troops from 302 Artillery Regiment of the Nigeria Army, in a gun duel, and three members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN were fatally wounded while three Kalashnikov rifles and one Automatic Pump Action gun were recovered from them. Other items recovered from the assailants include a brown Lexus 330 with Reg no. GWA 415BB ABJ, one unregistered KYMCO motorcycle suspected to be stolen properties, charms, and other incriminating items.

“During a mop-up operation by police/military operatives, two male suspects reasonably believed to have participated in the attack were apprehended. Regrettably, four police operatives paid the supreme price while a section of the station, one police patrol vehicle, and three exhibit vehicles parked in the premises were set ablaze by petrol bombs thrown into the station by the assailants.”

It added that the Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng has visited the scene and ordered the deployment of operational/investigative assets to track down fleeing members of the murderous gang.

“The CP further appeals to residents of Awada and the good people of Anambra State to remain calm as the police, in collaboration with sister agencies, will not rest on its oars until the criminal elements tormenting the state are brought to justice,” the statement added.