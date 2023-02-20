Hoodlums Plotting To Unleash Mayhem In Ogun Over Naira Redesign – Police

The Ogun State Police Command has raised alarm over what it described as a plot by some hoodlums to unleash mayhem in the state following the naira redesign by the Central Ban of Nigeria (CBN) and the fuel scarcity.

Since the end of the CBN deadline for the swap of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes with the new ones, Nigerians have been having trouble assessing the new notes.

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast on Thursday directing that only the old N200 remain in circulation while old N500 and N1,000 seize to be legal tender, some Nigerians have been rioting in some parts of the country with the latest happening in Sagamu, Ogun State on Monday.

Speaking during a confidence-building patrol conducted by the police and other security, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, warned that the police would not fold its arms and allow criminals to hide under any guise to commit crimes.

“Intelligence at the disposal of the Command indicates that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State,” the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the CP commended residents of the state for their resilience and peaceful conduct in the face of the biting economic challenges.

The police commissioner also reiterated the Command’s resolve to protect lives and property in Ogun State.

See the full statement by the Ogun State Police Command below: