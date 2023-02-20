Hoodlums Plotting To Unleash Mayhem In Ogun Over Naira Redesign – Police

The Ogun State Police Command has raised alarm over what it described as a plot by some hoodlums to unleash mayhem in the state following the naira redesign by the Central Ban of Nigeria (CBN) and the fuel scarcity.
Since the end of the CBN deadline for the swap of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes with the new ones, Nigerians have been having trouble assessing the new notes.
Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast on Thursday directing that only the old N200 remain in circulation while old N500 and N1,000 seize to be legal tender, some Nigerians have been rioting in some parts of the country with the latest happening in Sagamu, Ogun State on Monday.
READ ALSO: Police Train Personnel, Others On Curbing Election Violence
Speaking during a confidence-building patrol conducted by the police and other security, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, warned that the police would not fold its arms and allow criminals to hide under any guise to commit crimes.
“Intelligence at the disposal of the Command indicates that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State,” the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed in a statement.
Oyeyemi said the CP commended residents of the state for their resilience and peaceful conduct in the face of the biting economic challenges.
The police commissioner also reiterated the Command’s resolve to protect lives and property in Ogun State.
See the full statement by the Ogun State Police Command below:
NAIRA AND FUEL SCARCITY CHALLENGES: CP OGUN COMMENDS RESIDENTS FOR RESILIENCE
– warns persons wanting to exploit situation to cause breach of the peace
The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, CP Frank Mba, mni, has commended the residents of the State for their resilience and peaceful conduct, in the face of the biting challenges, resulting from the new Naira policy and paucity of fuel supply in the State. The CP made this known during a confidence-building patrol conducted by the Police and other security forces in the State, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, targeted at assuring residents of the resolve of the Command to protect lives and property, prevent breakdown of law and order, and improve public safety and security.
The CP further noted that intelligence at the disposal of the Command indicates that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State. He therefore warned that the Police, will not fold its arms and allow persons with criminal intentions, to hide under any guise whatsoever, to unleash mayhem on residents, private and public property, and critical national infrastructure, including banks and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The CP assured that necessary security architecture has been emplaced to protect the peace loving people of the State. He stated that the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), have been directed to arrest and bring to book, any person or group wanting to foment trouble and cause breach of peace in the State.
To this end, the CP, while empathizing with residents, enjoined all parents and guardians, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), political and religious leaders, amongst other critical stakeholders, to prevail on their children, wards and followers, not to resort to violence, as all necessary actions are being taken to further ease the pains of the people in this regard.
SP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
OGUN STATE POLICE COMMAND
FOR: THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
February 19, 2023