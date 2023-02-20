I’ll Create Social Opportunities If Elected Lagos Gov — Braithwaite

Ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship poll, the candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Lagos State, Akinwunmi Braithwaite said he will provide employment and social opportunities if elected as the governor of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

“The third area of real importance is social services, I will be very big on social security, because due to no fault of their own, people can’t find employment, they can’t eat livelihood,’ he said on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict programme on Monday.

The NRM governorship candidate said he will focus on employment, adding that there is a correlation between unemployment and crime.

He said, “I am a full employment type of person, if you don’t fix employment, a number of issues are linked to unemployment, crime, there is a correlation between high unemployment and crime rate.

“I will bring a lot of employment into areas that require a lot of labour, we’ll take the traditional areas that are labour intensive such as agriculture, throughout the whole value chain. That is a very labour-intensive industry and we’ll definitely put a lot of jobs there.

“We have the tourism, hospitality, that is very labour-intensive and anywhere you go across the world you’d see that there a lot of people been employed in the tourism industry.”

He further promised to manage waste in the state through efficient recycling.