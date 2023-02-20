It’s Late For APC To Dissociate Self From Naira Scarcity — PDP Chieftain

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mathias Tsado, says it is too late for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to dissociate themselves from all the naira scarcity woes and other unpalatable happening in the country.

Tsado, who is the Director of Research and Strategy of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Niger State, said that Tinubu can’t detach himself from President Muhammadu Buhari whom the APC flag bearer boasted to have brought to power.

“It is not about whether Bola Tinubu decides to dissociate himself from the party that he has so far referred to as his brainchild, bragging that he brought Buhari to power. It is already too late for APC and Asiwaju to dissociate themselves from whatever is happening today,” Tsado said on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Monday.

Tsado noted that it is not just the naira redesign policy that has caused pains to Nigerians, saying that there have been so many other policies of the APC in the past that has “bastardised” the nation.

“The redesigning of the naira and messing up of the entire project is just the icing on the cake that shows clearly that APC did not come with a prepared idea or plan to rescue the country,” he said.

The PDP chieftain dismissed the chances of the Labour Party in the presidential election, insisting that the election is between the APC and the PDP as the Labour Party, according to him, does not have a structure that covered all parts of the country.