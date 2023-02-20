JUST IN: ADC Adopts Peter Obi For President

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for the February 25 poll.

The ADC announced the development at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

In attendance at the event include the ADC National Chairman, Raphael Nwosu as well as LP chieftain and Obi’s righthand man, Pat Utomi.

Nwosu said after weighing presidential candidates in the country ahead of Saturday’s poll, it is the party’s conviction to back Obi.

“It is indeed our conviuction that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed will include good governance and accountability,” he said.

However, Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were not at the event as they were said to be in Zaria, Kaduna State for a rally.

More to follow…