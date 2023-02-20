Tinubu’s Campaign Rejects Naja’atu Muhammad As PSC Coordinator 

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the appointment of Naja’atu Muhammad as the North-West coordinator of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The PSC had appointed Muhammad, a former Director of the Civil Society Directorate of the APC PCC as one of the coordinators to supervise the conduct of police officers during the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Muhammad had openly criticised the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu after she joined the camp of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The APC PCC, in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Festus Keyamo, said, “We need not emphasise that the role given to Naja’atu requires a honest and unbiased individual who will discharge the duties diligently and without reproach. The nation will not get that from Naja’atu.

“We therefore demand for the immediate withdrawal of the name of Naja’atu Bala Muhammad as a coordinator of the Police Service Commission for the North-West or any region for that matter.

“She has an inalienable right to continue to campaign for any candidate of her choice and to vote for that candidate, but she cannot be given a garment to wear at this time that is meant only for neutrals.”

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE BY THE APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL:

WE REJECT THE APPOINTMENT OF NAJA’ATU BALA MUHAMMAD AS A NORTHWEST COORDINATOR OF THE POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

We are deeply shocked and appalled to read a release by the Police Service Commission appointing one of its most partisan members, Naja’atu Bala Muhammad as a NorthWest coordinator of the Presidential Election. In that role, she is expected to move about freely, supervising the conduct of Police Officers during the elections.

With the well-documented activities, actions and vitriols of Naja’atu in the last few weeks against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (after being shown the door out of the APC as a mole) we venture to say that this appointment is not only callous, it is insensitive, openly confrontational and consequently unacceptable by the Tinubu/SHETTIMA Presidential Campaign Council. Coming at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari is constantly assuring and reassuring the world of free, fair and credible elections, it confirms our worst fears that there are functionaries of government that are actively working with the opposition to thwart the avowed commitment of Mr. President.

We need not emphasise that the role given to NAJA’ATU requires a honest and unbiased individual who will discharge the duties diligently and without reproach. The nation will not get that from NAJA’ATU.

We therefore demand for the IMMEDIATE withdrawal of the name of NAJA’ATU Bala Muhammad as a coordinator of the Police Service Commission for the NorthWest or any region for that matter. She has an inalienable right to continue to campaign for any candidate of her choice and to vote for that candidate, but she cannot be given a garment to wear at this time that is meant only for neutrals.

Thank you.

FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb(UK)

· Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

· Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Federal Republic of Nigeria. SAN, FCIArb(UK)