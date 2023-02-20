Rivers Traditional Council Pledges Support For Wike’s Preferred Candidates

Five days to the highly anticipated presidential election, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers have expressed their support for the preferred candidates of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The monarchs also cautioned politicians in the state against violent activities, warning that no political position is worth the blood of anyone in the state.

The position of the traditional rulers was contained in an address by their chairman, King Dandeson Douglass Jaja of Opobo at their 114th quarterly meeting attended by the governor in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Besides Wike, a regular visitor, also in attendance were his deputy, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; and the Rivers State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialayi Fubara.

The monarchs expressed their main concern being the peace of the state after the February and March elections, as they pledged their support for Wike’s preferred candidates.

Wike, addressing the council perhaps for the last time as governor, appreciated the contributions of the traditional rulers to the peace and development of the state.

He however stressed the need for the continuation of his policies, presenting the PDP governorship candidate as his choice for the best qualified to sustain his vision for the state.

Although tradition rulers are supposed to be apolitical, Wike wants them to be firm in their decision for the growth of the state.