UN ‘Strongly Condemns’ North Korea’s Missile Launch

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's weekend launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated February 20, 2023
Twitter
North Korea test-fires the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) “Hwasong-15”, at Pyongyang International Airport on February 19, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea’s weekend launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and called on Pyongyang to cease “provocative actions”, his spokesman said Sunday.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued Sunday, referring to North Korea’s official name. He added that Guterres reiterated a call for Pyongyang “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.”

READ ALSO: North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile As Warning To US, Seoul

AFP

More Stories