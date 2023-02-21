7 Steps To Voting

The presidential and National Assembly elections will be conducted on February 25, while those of the governorship and state houses of assembly are scheduled for March 11.

On both days, voting will take place between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm. Nevertheless, voters in the queue on or before 2:30 pm will be allowed to vote.

1. Voting starts at 8:30 am.

2. Present your PVC for accreditation using BVAS.

3. Check and be sure your name is on the register of voters in that polling unit.

4. Get authenticated with the BVAS through fingerprint or facials.

5. Once accredited, you will be issued a ballot paper.

6. Go to the voting cubicle to make your choice in secret and drop marked ballot paper in the ballot box.

7. You can leave or stay 300 metres away from the voting area to witness vote sorting and counting.

More details below: